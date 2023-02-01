Union Budget 2023: Health budget and allocations, govt aims to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth straight budget today. This was also last the full budget of Modi 2.0 govt before the next parliamentary elections in 2024.

In medical & nursing colleges sector, one hundred and fifty-seven new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.

Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

Under the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, a mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047 will be launched.

It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0- 40 years in affected tribal areas, and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.

Medical Research sector

In Medical Research sector, facilities in select ICMR Labs will be made

available for research by public and private medical college 10 faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.

Pharma Innovation sector

Under the Pharma Innovation sector, a new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through

centers of excellence.

We shall also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas.

Dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices will be supported in existing institutions to ensure availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies, high-end manufacturing and research.

