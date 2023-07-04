 Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Palghar. Check Details Here
E-Auction Sale Notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8 (6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rule, 2002.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Palghar. Check Details Here | Freepik

NOTICE of 30 days is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor (s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged / charged to the Secured Creditor, the Symbolic Possession of which has been taken by the Authorized Officer of Union Bank Of India (Secured creditor), will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is” and “Whatever there is” on the dated mentioned below, for recovery of dues as mentioned hereunder to Union Bank of India from the below mentioned Borrower(s) & Guarantor(s). The Reserve Price and the Earnest Money Deposit are also mentioned hereunder :

Description of property 1: Flat No. 17 on 1 st B Wing Building No. 5, Samved CHSL,Survey NO. 109A(Part) of Village Saravali Opp. Ostwal Empire Boisar Navapur Road Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Boisar (West) Taluka & District Palghar 401501.Area :-461 sq. feet,Built up area 575 Sq. Feet

Reserve Price: Rs. 18,15,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 1,81,500./

Auction date and time: 10.08.2023 , 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Description of property 2: Flat No. 22 on 2nd Floor B Wing Building No. 5, Samved CHSL, Survey No. 109A(Part) of Village Saravali Opp. Ostwal Empire Boisar Navapur Road Swami Vivekanand Nagar, Boisar (West) Taluka & District Palghar -401501.Area :-Carpet Area 461 sq. feet,Built up area 575 Sq. Feet

Reserve Price: Rs. 18,15,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 1,81,500/-

Auction date and time: 10.08.2023 , 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

For detailed terms and condition of the sale, Please refer to the link provided i.e. https://www.ibapi.in OR www.mstcecommerce.com OR www.unionbankofindia.co.in.

