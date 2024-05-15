 India Surpasses Australia, Japan, Hong Kong In Data Centre Capacity
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
India has surpassed major countries like Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, and Korea becoming the country with the highest data centre capacity of 950 MW in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China), according to a private report released on Wednesday.

"India's data centre sector, with its resilience and potential for attractive returns, has emerged as a beacon of opportunity for investors.

The sector's allure is further enhanced by the fact that between 2018 - 2023, India secured investment commitments of more than USD 40 billion from both global and domestic investors," the report states.

In 2023, there was an addition of 255 MW of new supply compared to 200 MW in 2022, resulting in a total stock of approximately 1,030 MW by the end of the year.

This accelerated growth is expected to continue in 2024, with planned supply of over 330 MW across various cities, potentially increasing the stock by 30 per cent annually to reach around 1,370 MW, the report added.

