Union Bank of India wins Infosys Finacle Innovation Award 2021

Union Bank of India bagged the Infosys Finacle Innovation Award 2021 Runner-up award for Application Programming Interface Management under Process Innovation category.

Infosys Finacle Innovation Award is a global award which symbolizes continuous Customer Centric innovations carried out by Banks all over globe to deliver delivery of responsive, resilient and secure IT systems/services using latest technologies.

Union Bank of India established Application Programming Interface Management (APIM) platform in 2021. By virtue of APIM, Bank has attained the capability of performing real time integration with outside world including Govt and private organizations to enrich customer experience.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:52 PM IST