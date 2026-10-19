Union Bank Of India Reports 30.63% Rise In Q2 Net Profit To ₹5,781 Crore, Gross NPA Ratio Improves To 2.42% As Asset Quality Strengthens

Union Bank Of India | File Image

Mumbai: Union Bank of India reported on October 19, 2026, a consolidated net profit of ₹5,781.00 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This marks a 30.63 per cent increase compared to ₹4,425.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Growth

The bank's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹33,471.29 crore, an increase from ₹31,755.44 crore reported in the year-ago period. For the half year ended September 30, 2026, the total consolidated income was ₹66,131.53 crore, up from ₹63,723.06 crore in the prior year.

Expenses and Provisions

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were ₹25,320.33 crore, compared to ₹24,910.65 crore in the year-ago quarter. Provisions and contingencies (other than tax) decreased to ₹702.19 crore from ₹1,392.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, the bank's consolidated net profit increased to ₹11,422.52 crore, rising from ₹8,853.90 crore in the corresponding half of the previous year. Total consolidated expenses for the half year were ₹49,940.32 crore, up from ₹49,942.31 crore.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) for the consolidated entity were ₹27,916.21 crore as of September 30, 2026. This is a reduction from ₹32,085.13 crore reported on September 30, 2025. The percentage of gross NPAs stood at 2.42 per cent, down from 3.29 per cent year-on-year.

Capital Adequacy

The consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) as of September 30, 2026, was 18.61 per cent, an increase from 17.70 per cent reported a year ago. The CET 1 Ratio was 16.72 per cent, up from 15.01 per cent in the same period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.