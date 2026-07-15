Union Bank Of India Posts 30% Jump In Q1 Net Profit To ₹5.33 Lakh Crore

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Mumbai: Union Bank of India on Thursday announced a standalone net profit of ₹5,33,230 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks a 29.56% increase compared to the ₹4,11,553 lakh crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Interest Earned Rises

The bank's standalone interest earned for the quarter stood at ₹27,20,319 lakh crore, up from ₹26,91,925 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Interest on advances and bills contributed ₹21,02,476 lakh crore.

Operating Profit Increases

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies for the quarter reached ₹8,00,258 lakh crore, compared to ₹6,90,866 lakh crore in Q1 FY26. This represents a growth of 15.83% year-on-year.

Asset Quality Improves

The bank saw an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 2.65% as of June 30, 2026, from 3.52% a year earlier. Net NPAs also improved to 0.47% from 0.62% in the same period last year.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, Union Bank of India reported a net profit of ₹5,33,230 lakh crore for the quarter. Consolidated total income reached ₹32,66,024 lakh crore.

Capital Adequacy Ratio

Union Bank of India's capital adequacy ratio (Basel III) stood at 18.46% as of June 30, 2026. The CET1 ratio was reported at 16.38%.

Board Meeting Details

The bank's board of directors approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) at a meeting held on July 15, 2026. The meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 12:05 p.m.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.