 Union Bank of India To Raise ₹20,000 Crore Via Infrastructure Bonds For Projects & Affordable Housing
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Union Bank of India To Raise ₹20,000 Crore Via Infrastructure Bonds For Projects & Affordable Housing

Union Bank of India’s board approved raising Rs 20,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds in one or more tranches to fund infrastructure and affordable housing projects. This includes a potential Rs 7,500 crore issuance (base Rs 3,000 crore + green shoe Rs 4,500 crore). Additionally, the bank received approval to issue green/sustainable bonds up to Rs 5,000 crore in phases.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
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Union Bank of India’s board approved raising Rs 20,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds in one or more tranches to fund infrastructure and affordable housing projects. |

New Delhi: State-owned Union Bank of India on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 20,000 crore by issuing infrastructure bonds to fund various projects. The committee of Directors for fund raising (Non-Capital) approved the issuance of long-term bonds amounting up to Rs 20,000 crore in one or more tranches to finance infrastructure and affordable housing as per the board-approved plan, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

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Out of this, the bank may explore opportunities to raise Rs 7,500 crore (Base Issue- Rs 3,000 crore and Green shoe option Rs 4,500 crore) with a tenor of 10 years before March 31, it said. Besides, the board also gave a nod for the issuance of green bonds/sustainable bonds amounting up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches.

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