Union Bank Of India, Central Railway Enter St Peter’s Cup 2026 Women’s Elite Final

Olympian Lalrautfeli of Central Railway | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: Union Bank of India and Central Railway advanced to the Women’s Elite final of the St Peter’s Cup 2026 rink hockey tournament in Bandra, Mumbai.

In the Women’s Elite semi-final, Union Bank of India outclassed Western Railway 1-0.

In the other semi-final, Central Railway defeated Sports Authority of India (White) 2-0, with Olympian Lalrautfeli and Anita scoring one goal each.

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CTC HC and Indian Navy reach men’s final

In the Men’s Elite semi-final, Champions Training Centre (CTC) HC defeated Central Railway 1-0.

In the other semi-final, Indian Navy beat Western Railway 4-1.

The final will be played on Sunday.

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