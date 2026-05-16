 Union Bank Of India, Central Railway Enter St Peter’s Cup 2026 Women’s Elite Final
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Union Bank Of India, Central Railway Enter St Peter’s Cup 2026 Women’s Elite Final

Union Bank of India and Central Railway advanced to the Women’s Elite final of the St. Peter’s Cup 2026 rink hockey tournament in Mumbai after winning their semi-final matches. Indian Navy and Champions Training Centre HC also booked spots in the Men’s Elite final scheduled for Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
Union Bank Of India, Central Railway Enter St Peter’s Cup 2026 Women’s Elite Final
Olympian Lalrautfeli of Central Railway | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: Union Bank of India and Central Railway advanced to the Women’s Elite final of the St Peter’s Cup 2026 rink hockey tournament in Bandra, Mumbai.

In the Women’s Elite semi-final, Union Bank of India outclassed Western Railway 1-0.

In the other semi-final, Central Railway defeated Sports Authority of India (White) 2-0, with Olympian Lalrautfeli and Anita scoring one goal each.

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CTC HC and Indian Navy reach men’s final

In the Men’s Elite semi-final, Champions Training Centre (CTC) HC defeated Central Railway 1-0.

In the other semi-final, Indian Navy beat Western Railway 4-1.

The final will be played on Sunday.

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