Uninterrupted power supply by NTPC amidst Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi

Amidst the second wave of Covid disruption, NTPC-Ramagundam is moving firmly with the thrust on Electricity Generation, Appropriate Covid Behavior and Vaccination. The Corona pandemic has failed to dent the spirit of NTPC as the power major is providing uninterrupted power supply to the nation. The COVID-19 crisis has underlined the significance of the power utilities, which have assumed greater significance as electricity is extremely critical in smooth functioning of several sectors of the economy. NTPC is also efficiently managing the coal availability for continuous supply of electricity.

Despite the overhauling of Unit#3, NTPC-Ramagundam is generating above 90% PLF in April 2021. NTPC-Ramagundam intends to ensure both uninterrupted power supply and the well-being of the employees and agency workers. The power station is operating with the requisite number of manpower with proper roster and work from home as per the company policy and Govt. guidelines.