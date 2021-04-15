NTPC-Ramagundam observes Ambedkar Jayanti

The birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was observed at NTPC-Ramagundam on April 14, 2021. During this occasion, Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) paid floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar and underlined his contribution to the Indian society and polity. He further asked all to contribute in development of the country through promotion of education which will be true tribute to Dr Ambedkar. Senior Officials, Office Bearers of NTPC SC & ST Employees Welfare Association and other Unions and Associations as well as employees from NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana paid floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar. During this occasion, social distancing maintained in view of COVID-19 pandemic.