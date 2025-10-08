 UK PM Keir Starmer’s Landmark Visit To India, Highlights Stronger India-UK Partnership & Shared Prosperity Goals
UK PM Keir Starmer's Landmark Visit To India, Highlights Stronger India-UK Partnership & Shared Prosperity Goals

UK PM Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India focuses on boosting British business in Mumbai and strengthening the India-UK partnership for a prosperous future.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Keir Starmer’s First Official Visit to India. |

Mumbai: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in India on Wednesday for his very first official visit, accompanied by the largest trade delegation the UK has ever sent. His arrival in Mumbai marks a key moment in the growing relationship between India and the UK.

Boosting British Business in India

Upon landing in Mumbai, Starmer expressed strong support for British companies operating in India. He said that growth in India for British businesses 'means more jobs for people at home.' On the social platform X, Starmer shared a picture from Mumbai and said, 'I’m flying the flag for British business in Mumbai, because growth in India for British businesses means more jobs for people at home.' His message emphasized the importance of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Warm Reception by Indian Leaders

Starmer was warmly welcomed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the visit as a fresh chapter in the strong and dynamic partnership between India and the UK.

article-image

PM Modi’s Welcome and Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Starmer to India, calling the visit 'historic' and expressed hope for advancing cooperation between the two nations. Modi posted on X, 'Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.'

The two leaders are expected to discuss progress on the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aligned with the Vision 2035 roadmap.

