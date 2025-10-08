India’s Fintech Revolution Expands, RBI Governor Highlights Growth, Challenges & Future Innovations

RBI Governor Highlights Innovation & Challenges At Global Fintech Fest. |

Mumbai: At the Global Fintech Fest, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra spoke about the rapid growth and importance of India’s fintech ecosystem. He said India is home to nearly 10,000 fintech companies, making it one of the most vibrant fintech hubs globally. According to him, fintech has made it possible to deliver financial services to a large population at an affordable cost.

Fintech’s Role in Financial Inclusion

Governor Malhotra emphasised that fintech innovations have helped bring financial services closer to people across the country. He noted that technology has allowed lenders to use new methods for assessing creditworthiness. The introduction of the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) is expected to help lenders build alternative credit models by using data more efficiently.

Addressing Digital Fraud Concerns

However, the RBI Governor also raised concerns about the rising cases of digital fraud. He warned that with the increase in digital transactions, fraud is becoming a serious problem that needs urgent attention. This highlights the need for stronger security measures within the fintech space.

AI and Future of Digital Infrastructure

Malhotra expressed optimism about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). He believes AI can fundamentally enhance the next generation of digital services and infrastructure, making them smarter and more efficient.

Focus on Accessibility and User-Friendly Products

Finally, the Governor urged fintech firms to design products that are easy to use and accessible to everyone. He stressed the importance of creating financial tools that cater to the diverse needs of India’s population, ensuring no one is left behind in the digital financial revolution.