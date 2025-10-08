 India’s Fintech Revolution Expands, RBI Governor Highlights Growth, Challenges & Future Innovations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Fintech Revolution Expands, RBI Governor Highlights Growth, Challenges & Future Innovations

India’s Fintech Revolution Expands, RBI Governor Highlights Growth, Challenges & Future Innovations

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra praised India’s booming fintech sector with nearly 10,000 firms, highlighted challenges like digital fraud, and urged firms to develop accessible, user-friendly financial products using AI and data innovations.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
RBI Governor Highlights Innovation & Challenges At Global Fintech Fest. |

Mumbai: At the Global Fintech Fest, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra spoke about the rapid growth and importance of India’s fintech ecosystem. He said India is home to nearly 10,000 fintech companies, making it one of the most vibrant fintech hubs globally. According to him, fintech has made it possible to deliver financial services to a large population at an affordable cost.

Fintech’s Role in Financial Inclusion

Governor Malhotra emphasised that fintech innovations have helped bring financial services closer to people across the country. He noted that technology has allowed lenders to use new methods for assessing creditworthiness. The introduction of the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) is expected to help lenders build alternative credit models by using data more efficiently.

Addressing Digital Fraud Concerns

FPJ Shorts
US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet
US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet
Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
VIDEO: 'Navi Mumbai International Airport Symbolises ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision,' Says PM Modi During Inauguration
VIDEO: 'Navi Mumbai International Airport Symbolises ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision,' Says PM Modi During Inauguration
'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO
'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO

However, the RBI Governor also raised concerns about the rising cases of digital fraud. He warned that with the increase in digital transactions, fraud is becoming a serious problem that needs urgent attention. This highlights the need for stronger security measures within the fintech space.

Read Also
India’s Fintech Ecosystem Witnesses Entry Of 10,000 New Players, Raising $200 Billion In Total...
article-image

AI and Future of Digital Infrastructure

Malhotra expressed optimism about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). He believes AI can fundamentally enhance the next generation of digital services and infrastructure, making them smarter and more efficient.

Read Also
PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro 3, Meet UK PM Starmer & Attend Global Fintech Fest...
article-image

Focus on Accessibility and User-Friendly Products

Finally, the Governor urged fintech firms to design products that are easy to use and accessible to everyone. He stressed the importance of creating financial tools that cater to the diverse needs of India’s population, ensuring no one is left behind in the digital financial revolution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Fintech Revolution Expands, RBI Governor Highlights Growth, Challenges & Future...

India’s Fintech Revolution Expands, RBI Governor Highlights Growth, Challenges & Future...

M3M India Completes ₹800 Crore Retail Project ‘Route 65’ In Gurugram, Handover This Month

M3M India Completes ₹800 Crore Retail Project ‘Route 65’ In Gurugram, Handover This Month

Real Estate Firm DRA Homes Buys Land In Chembarambakkam For ₹50 Crore To Launch New Housing...

Real Estate Firm DRA Homes Buys Land In Chembarambakkam For ₹50 Crore To Launch New Housing...

CREDAI-MCHI Extends ₹3.65 Crore Support To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Rescue &...

CREDAI-MCHI Extends ₹3.65 Crore Support To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Rescue &...

India Mobile Congress 2025: Jio Launches 'AI Classroom' Powered By JioPC To Make Every Learner...

India Mobile Congress 2025: Jio Launches 'AI Classroom' Powered By JioPC To Make Every Learner...