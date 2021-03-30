UK government rejects bailout request worth Rs 1,702 crore of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance

There is no relief yet to India-born British businessman Sanjeev Gupta and his company, GFG Alliance. With the UK government rejecting a bailout request from Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, the company seems to be in trouble yet again.

The company had requested a bailout package worth 170 million-pound ($234 million). The company feels this bailout will help the company which is struggling to stay afloat following the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital. The lender provided $5 billion of credit facilities to GFG.

The bailout plan was rejected by the British lawmakers after they found the structure and corporate governance of GFG concerning and over fears that bailout money may be used to save businesses in other countries as well.

In a podcast (before the bailout package was rejected), Gupta said that most of the business overseas was doing well but there may be some impact. However, it is the UK business that has taken the hit.