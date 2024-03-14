UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Card Update Deadline To June 14, 2024: Here's How To Update Online

Representative Image | File photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar card updates until June 14, 2024. Initially set for today, March 14, this extension comes as a relief for those seeking to update their Aadhaar card details through the mAadhaar portal.

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders.

This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/eaSvSWLvvt — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 12, 2024

The extension is beneficial for individuals whose Aadhaar cards were issued a decade ago and have not been updated since. With this, users can now avail themselves of the free online document upload facility provided by the UIDAI until the revised deadline.

How to update the Aadhaar card online

1. Go to the official UIDAI website.

2. Enter your Aadhaar number along with the captcha code.

3. Request an OTP on your registered mobile number by clicking 'Send OTP'.

4. Choose 'Update Demographics Data' and proceed.

5. Upload the required document, verifying your details before submission.

Additionally, you can track the status of your address change using the Update Request Number (URN).

As of now, until June 14, only updates through the myAadhaar portal will be free of charge, while physical Aadhaar centers will levy a fee of Rs 50 for the service.