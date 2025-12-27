 Punjab's Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora Unveils Bold Reforms & Policy Boost To Supercharge MSME Sector
Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora reaffirmed the government's commitment to bolstering the MSME sector through policy support, simplified regulations, and proactive facilitation via Invest Punjab. Recognizing MSMEs as the economy's backbone for employment and innovation, he emphasized ongoing stakeholder dialogue. Companies announced over Rs 400 crore in investments.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chandigarh: Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday said the state government is committed to sustained engagement, facilitation and reforms to strengthen the MSME sector and make Punjab a preferred destination for industry and investment. Arora said the government is focusing on policy support, simplified and time-bound regulatory processes, and proactive handholding through Invest Punjab to ensure speedy approvals and smooth implementation of projects.

MSMEs are the backbone of Punjab's industrial economy and play a key role in employment generation, innovation and balanced regional development. The government, he added, is in continuous dialogue with industry stakeholders to understand their concerns and enable a business-friendly environment. Arora reiterated that the government will continue to work closely with MSMEs through regular interaction, timely facilitation and industry-friendly reforms.

Representatives of various companies present at the media briefing shared positive feedback on government support and announced their investment and expansion plans in Punjab. The companies proposed investments of over Rs 400 crore across sectors such as auto components, logistics and warehousing, cold chain and agri-infrastructure, and renewable energy manufacturing. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

