Last Week Left To Update Aadhaar Card For Free: From Process To Deadline, Here's All You Need To Know

Aadhaar Free Update | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Did you update your Aadhaar card yet? The deadline is coming up soon!

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set March 14, 2024, as the final deadline for updating Aadhaar cards for free. After this date, the window for free updates will close.

Where to Go for Free Updates?

Go to the official myAadhaar website to update your card without paying anything.

What Can You Update?

The myAadhaar portal allows you to make a variety of updates, including changes to your name, address, photo, and other personal information.

To update additional details such as photo uploads, iris scans, and biometrics, you must visit physical Aadhaar centers and pay a fee ranging from Rs 25 to 50.

Earlier, the deadline for free Aadhaar card updates was December 15, 2023, but officials extended it by more than two months. The new deadline is now March 14, 2024.

To update your Aadhaar card online for free using the myAadhaar portal, follow these steps:

1. Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Find the login page on the homepage and enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID.

3. After logging in, choose the option for updating Aadhaar information. Select the details you want to update, like name, phone number, gender, or date of birth.

4. After making your choices, upload a scanned document supporting the requested update. Click submit after completing this step.

5. After submission, a Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated and shown on a new page.

6. Make a note to save this number for further reference. Notifications regarding the completion of your Aadhaar card update will be sent to your registered email or phone number.

So, stay updated and make sure you meet this extended deadline, as there is just a week left to update your Aadhaar card without any extra charges. After the deadline, a fee of Rs 25 to Rs 50 will be applied for each Aadhaar Card update.