 Last Week Left To Update Aadhaar Card For Free: From Process To Deadline, Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLast Week Left To Update Aadhaar Card For Free: From Process To Deadline, Here's All You Need To Know

Last Week Left To Update Aadhaar Card For Free: From Process To Deadline, Here's All You Need To Know

After the deadline, a fee of Rs 25 to Rs 50 will be applied for each Aadhaar Card update.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Aadhaar Free Update | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Did you update your Aadhaar card yet? The deadline is coming up soon!

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set March 14, 2024, as the final deadline for updating Aadhaar cards for free. After this date, the window for free updates will close.

Where to Go for Free Updates?

Go to the official myAadhaar website to update your card without paying anything.

What Can You Update?

The myAadhaar portal allows you to make a variety of updates, including changes to your name, address, photo, and other personal information.

To update additional details such as photo uploads, iris scans, and biometrics, you must visit physical Aadhaar centers and pay a fee ranging from Rs 25 to 50.

Earlier, the deadline for free Aadhaar card updates was December 15, 2023, but officials extended it by more than two months. The new deadline is now March 14, 2024.

Read Also
Aadhaar For Your Child: Why Is It Called Blue Aadhaar? Application Process & All You Need To Know
article-image

To update your Aadhaar card online for free using the myAadhaar portal, follow these steps:

1. Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Find the login page on the homepage and enter your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID.

3. After logging in, choose the option for updating Aadhaar information. Select the details you want to update, like name, phone number, gender, or date of birth.

4. After making your choices, upload a scanned document supporting the requested update. Click submit after completing this step.

5. After submission, a Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated and shown on a new page.

6. Make a note to save this number for further reference. Notifications regarding the completion of your Aadhaar card update will be sent to your registered email or phone number.

Read Also
Aadhaar Card Free Update: When Is The Deadline? Here's Everything You Need To Know
article-image

So, stay updated and make sure you meet this extended deadline, as there is just a week left to update your Aadhaar card without any extra charges. After the deadline, a fee of Rs 25 to Rs 50 will be applied for each Aadhaar Card update.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Last Week Left To Update Aadhaar Card For Free: From Process To Deadline, Here's All You Need To...

Last Week Left To Update Aadhaar Card For Free: From Process To Deadline, Here's All You Need To...

LIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024

LIC Reports Growth In Premiums and Policies; Total Premium Rises By 67% In February 2024

New Ford Ranger Pickup Spotted In India – Igniting Anticipation for Launch!

New Ford Ranger Pickup Spotted In India – Igniting Anticipation for Launch!

Tata Technologies Partners With Govt Of Telangana To Transform 65 Industrial Training Institutes...

Tata Technologies Partners With Govt Of Telangana To Transform 65 Industrial Training Institutes...

Three New Hatchbacks Set To Hit Indian Roads This Year!

Three New Hatchbacks Set To Hit Indian Roads This Year!