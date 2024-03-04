Aadhaar Card Free Update: When Is The Deadline? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Representational image |

As we step into the month of March, there are various deadlines and changes to be aware of. One notable deadline is approaching for free Aadhaar updates.

Earlier, the deadline was set until December 15, 2023, but officials have extended it by over two months, now setting the new deadline for March 14, 2024. With just two weeks remaining for free Aadhaar card updates without any additional charges, it is a good idea to stay informed and ensure you meet this extended deadline.

Any individual can make changes to his/her name, address, or mobile number at no cost until this deadline. However, after this period, the department will start charging a fee for any adjustments to these details.

How can you update your Aadhaar card online for free through the myAadhaar portal?

1. To update your Aadhaar Card online , visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and access the login page. Provide the necessary login details such as your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID.

3. After logging in, click on the Aadhaar Update Option. Choose the specific details you want to update, such as name, phone number, gender, or date of birth.

4. Following your selection, you'll be prompted to upload a scanned document supporting the requested update. Complete this step and click on the submit option.

5. Upon submission, a Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated and displayed on a new page. Make a note of this number for future reference. You will receive notifications about the completion of your Aadhaar Card update through your registered email or phone number.