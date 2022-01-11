UCO Bank launches RuPay select contactless debit card

UCO Bank has launched the UCO Bank RuPay Select Contactless Debit Card for its premium customer segment in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the occasion of the 79th Inauguration Day of the bank.

This contactless debit card comes with a host of benefits and has been curated keeping in mind the needs and lifestyle of premium/HNI customers of the bank. The card also offers an ATM withdrawal limit of INR 50000 along with a purchase of up to INR 2 lakh at POS or E-Commerce, to its users, it said in a press statement.

Ishraq Ali Khan, Executive Director, UCO Bank said, “The RuPay Select Card will bring a number of premium facilities for various strata of customers ranging from Club to Gym membership, domestic to international lounge, and many more which re-confirm our resolve to provide Best in Class experience to our Customers. In a series of flagship products like UCO Corporate Mobile Banking, RuPay Select Card will definitely be able to get a warm response from Corporate and HNI Customers. This product will open another chapter of successful collaboration with NPCI to achieve the target of truly Digital India.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “The newly launched card is stacked with benefits and value propositions tailored to meet the varied lifestyle and shopping needs of the premium customer segment.”

Key features

All RuPay Select Contactless Debit cardholders are eligible for the Insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakhs (Death due to personal accident and permanent disability)

Two free domestic lounge access per quarter. Also, free access across more than 25 airports lounges in 15 cities

Two free international lounge access per annum. Access to more than 500 lounges in 300+ cities

15 days free gym membership and 40-50 percent discounted price on the extension of the membership

1 Complimentary SPA session and 40-50 percent discount on additional sessions throughout the year.

1 Complimentary premium health check-up package in a year

1 Complimentary Golf coaching lesson/session in a year

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:43 PM IST