Uber names Abhilekh Kumar as Director, Business Development for India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Uber today named Abhilekh Kumar as the new Director of Business Development for Uber’s India and South Asia business.

In his new role, Abhilekh will be responsible for identifying and growing commercial relationships that serve Uber customers better and expand the company’s footprint. His appointment is effective immediately.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, said, “We are delighted to see Abhilekh take on this new role as Director for Business Development for India and South Asia. He has been with Uber since 2019, and has been a consistent advocate for safety of drivers and riders, driver wellbeing and rider experience. He has effectively leveraged the power of partnerships to solve some of the most complex problems facing the mobility industry. I know he will continue to hit bigger milestones. At Uber, we are building and strengthening a diverse team of industry experts who understand the impact and potential of ridesharing.”

Abhilekh Kumar, Director of Business Development for Uber India South Asia said,“Our aim will be to nurture and expand our partner ecosystem and provide them with the highest levels of safety and service quality, allowing the firm to continue making a difference.”

Abhilekh is ex-McKinsey and has taken up leadership roles in Product Management, Strategy and Planning, P&L management and brand development at Yatra and Flipkart. He joined Uber in October, 2019 as the Head of Business Development - Supply, for India and South Asia. He is a Darden Graduate School of Business, and IIT Kharagpur alumni.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:18 PM IST