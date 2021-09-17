UAE, Singapore in top spot in mobile, fixed broadband speeds, India maintains growth momentum: Report

India has maintained its growth trajectory in the overall fixed broadband download speeds to achieve the mean speed of 62.45 Mbps in the month of August. This is the highest-ever the country has achieved, on the Speedtest Global Index report. With this India has maintained its global ranking on 68th spot in the fixed broadband speeds in the month of August 2021.

Ookla, mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and related technologies released Speedtest Global Index for the month of August 2021.

According to the data, India’s overall performance in mobile download speeds also registered a slight increase from 17.77 Mbps in July 2021 to 17.96 Mbps. However, the country still dropped four spots, in the global ranking for mobile speeds, from 122 to 126, owing to the better performance shown by countries like Uzbekistan, Colombia, Belarus and Côte d'Ivoire.

As per the August Global Speedtest Index, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are on the top spot in mobile broadband and fixed broadband with a mean download speed of 195.52 Mbps and 262.20 Mbps respectively. Cuba and Liberia along with the Marshall Islands registered the highest growth in mobile download speed and fixed broadband speed respectively, in the month of August 2021.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:29 AM IST