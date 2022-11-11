Twitter will soon roll out Twitter Blue in India for Rs 719 | File

Twitter has started rolling out Twitter Blue to users in India and it will likely cost Rs 719. Some users have received prompts asking them to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

The Blue service was rolled out to the users in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and UK earlier this month. Like in the other countries the service will first be offered to iPhone users.

But the cost in India is much higher than the cost in the other countries as Rs 719 converts to $8.93. This is higher than the usual cost being charged in other countries.

Heard that @TwitterBlue is available in India at ₹719/month. This is ₹71 higher than US rate. ($8=₹648)

What was the purchasing power parity you were talking about? @elonmusk#Twitter #TwitterBlue pic.twitter.com/zxbgPfs2CK — Krishna Das (@KrishnaDasFB) November 10, 2022

If you decide to opt for Twitter blue then you will be able to get the blue tick for free without any verification. In addition you will get priority in messages, mentions and searches. Users will also be able to share long videos and audios on Twitter. The company now owned by Elon Musk also said that they will reduce the number of ads to half and ensure that the ads visible are relevant to the users.

This paid subscription is supposed to help the company fight against the bots on Twitter and help them make money. This is very important as Musk in a recent letter to the employees claimed that they need to find new ways to make money or the company will soon go bankrupt.

After much to and fro from the users twitter blue was rolled out, but on Friday it seemed to be disable in the US claimed users. The users took to the micro-blogging platform to say that they were not able to see it as posted for production after they checked Twitter's API and the in-app purchases.

Official Tag

In addition to this feature Twitter has also added a secondary tag that goes below the name for public figures and politicians. The company has also started using 'official' labels that will be used for government handles and media handles like Prime Minister or Defense Minister.

Musk has also warned Twitter employees to be prepared as tough times are coming and if they don't find alternative means to earn then the company might go bankrupt.