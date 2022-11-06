Twitter rolls out $8 monthly fee for blue tick verification service on iOS, to be rolled out in India soon

Twitter rolls out $8 monthly fee for blue tick verification service on iOS |

Twitter on Saturday rolled out monthly charges for blue tick verification service that was announced by the new Twitter owner Elon Musk last week. The update is currently only available on iPhones in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and UK.

In the latest update the microblogging platform said, "Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now."

New Update by Twitter on iOS | Twitter - Robin Sinha

Twitter also added that the blue tick will give power to the people as they will also be able to get a blue checkmark like other politicians, companies and celebrities.

The company has also claimed that as users are paying a monthly fee of about $8 as a reward it would soon have half the ads and make the ads more relevant to the users. This means that despite paying $8 per month users will still have to watch adds.

This additional fee will help the company fight against the bots the company added.

The new update will also let users post longer videos on Twitter and give the blue tick users content priority ranking. Mentions, search and replies by blue tick users will get more priority. According to Twitter this will also help lower the visibility of spams, scams and bots.

Blue tick users will also be able to bypass paywalls for publishers that are willing to work with Twitter.

When a user asked Musk on the plans of rolling out the new feature in India he said that it should be available in India in less than a month's time.

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

After Musk announced this new feature he had received massive backlash but he simply said that people could continue complaining but the amount for verified accounts will remain the same.

Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Musk also has plans to enable the attachment of long-form text to tweets, which will help end the practice of attaching notepad screenshots. He also added that there will be creator monetization for all forms of content.

Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022