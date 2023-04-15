Twitter partners with eToro to let users to invest in stocks, crypto & present real-time trading data | Representative Image

Twitter has announced a partnership with online trading and investing platform eToro, allowing users to access real-time prices of cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other assets, and trade using data made available through Twitter's Cashtags feature.

This collaboration expands the range of financial instruments that users can view and trade on the Twitter app, providing a more comprehensive and seamless experience for those interested in financial markets, stated a report in Mint.

Expanded access to real-time trading data

With the integration of eToro's trading data, Twitter users will now have access to real-time prices of a wider range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other financial instruments.

According to the report, this would mean that users can stay updated on the latest market movements and make informed investment decisions without having to leave the Twitter app.

Enhanced cashtags feature for investing

Twitter's Cashtags feature, which allows users to follow and track conversations related to specific financial instruments, has been further enhanced with the eToro partnership. Users can now click through to eToro's platform directly from the Cashtags feature, providing them with additional information about the asset, and the option to invest if they choose to do so.

Reportedly, this seamless integration between Twitter and eToro makes it easier for users to take action on the information they find on the platform, creating a more streamlined experience for those interested in investing.

Product improvements for financial Twitter

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in late October, has been making several changes to the microblogging website to improve its offerings for financial users. The partnership with eToro and the expansion of the Cashtags feature is part of Musk's vision to make Twitter a more robust platform for financial information and investing.