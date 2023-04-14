Twitter users will soon be able to monetize content with subscription | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Twitter will soon allow its users to charge for access to their content like longform text or long length videos, said Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter on Thursday.

Musk has renamed its "Super Follows" feature, which lets you subscribe to individual users to access some exclusive content, to simply "Subscriptions". The Subscriptions feature will let you charge users to get access to things like subscriber-only tweets, spaces, and badges.

Users can find the feature in the "Monetization" section of settings.

"Apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours-long video! Just tap on "Monetization" in settings," he tweeted on Thursday.

Moreover, Musk said that for the next 12 months, Twitter will not keep any money from users, which they will earn from their monetised content.

Read Also Watch: Elon Musk calls BBC journalist liar for asking him about hate speech on Twitter

"You will receive whatever money we receive, so that's 70 per cent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 per cent) and 92 per cent on the web (could be better, depending on payment processor)," he added.

However, after the completion of 12 months, the iOS and Android fees will drop to 15 per cent, and the company will add a smaller amount on top of that based on volume.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money.



You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor).



After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

What are the subscription charges?

Creators will be allowed to set the price of their Subscription offering by choosing from one of three price points made available by Twitter -- $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99, according to the company.

The tech billionaire also mentioned that the company will also help promote the work of creators on the platform.

"Our goal is to maximise creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out," Musk said.

With inputs from IANS