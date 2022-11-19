Twitter drama: Elon Musk asks tweeple to vote on Donald Trump’s reinstatement

PTI

Elon Musk’s time as the new Twitter boss, has made the social media platform itself a trending topic, due to his cryptic tweets and concern over the site breaking down. A Twitter engineer warned of an outage if Musk goes ahead with his policy to shut microservices, while mass resignations were pouring in after his diktat. Amidst the twists and chaos, the question about former US President Trump’s Twitter comeback had been forgotten, but Musk has now resurrected the conversation.

Is Trump coming back soon?

After being slammed for polls about who to fire and how to end war in Ukraine, Musk has asked tweeple if Trump should be reinstated.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The question comes days after Trump announced that he is running for presidency again, and hence its unclear what Musk means. Earlier Musk had responded to the question on Trump’s return saying that if he had a dollar for every time someone asked him that, Twitter would get rich.

Trump not too keen on a comeback

Earlier this month, Trump had publicly celebrated Musk’s Twitter takeover but had maintained that he would stay on Truth Social, a platform designed for his supporters. Before that, Musk and Trump have had a complicated relationship, ever since the Tesla CEO decided to walk out of the then President’s advisory council in 2017 over climate policies.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

The social media entertainers kept exchanging jibes, with Musk saying that Trump shouldn’t run for President again, and Trump attacking Musk’s ventures.

More bizarre charges beyond blue tick payment?

The poll also comes shortly after Musk tweeted about Twitter’s new policy of free speech but not free reach, days after firing employees for questioning him on social media.

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He suggested that without paying, the posts of users may not appear to everyone and people will have to look them up instead. All of this happened as Twitter’s offices had to be shut down, while Musk claimed that usage hit an all time high.