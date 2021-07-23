Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey bats for Bitcoin; says internet needs native currency

The online world needs a global currency, and our focus is on Bitcoin because with this cryptocurrency, we can reach every single person on the planet, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has stressed.

A staunch supporter of Bitcoin, Dorsey said that the world of cryptocurrency allows speed, a lot more innovation and opens up entirely new use cases.

"If the Internet has a native currency, a global currency, we are able to move faster with products such as Super Follows, e-commerce, Subscription, Tip Jar and we can reach every single person on the planet," Dorsey said during the Q2 investors' call on Thursday.

"There are three trends relevant to Twitter and our shareholders. AI, decentralisation and the Internet, finally having access to a global native currency in Bitcoin. All these will help us do our jobs better and we intend to lead the way in each," he emphasised.

In Q2 2021, Twitter saw its revenue reached $1.19 billion, an increase of 74 per cent (year-over-year).

The micro-blogging platform now has 206 million average monetisable DAU (mDAU) in Q2, up 11 per cent.