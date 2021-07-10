Jack Dorsey's digital payment firm Square to build hardware wallet for bitcoin

Twitter CEO and Square Co-founder Jack Dorsey has confirmed that the company is building a hardware bitcoin wallet in a tweet to hardware lead at Square, Jesse Dorogusker.
Bitcoin wallet is a software program for holding and trading Bitcoins. It stores relevant information such as the secure private key used to access Bitcoin can carry out transactions. Desktop, mobile, web, and hardware are the various types of Bitcoin Wallets.
Last month, Dorsey had tweeted about Square considering making a hardware wallet for bitcoin.
In a tweet, Dorsey had said, "The hardware wallet will be built entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community."
"Bitcoin is for everyone. It's important to us to build an inclusive product that brings a non-custodial solution to the global market," he added.
