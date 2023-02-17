e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTwitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads

Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads

Competitor platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok do not permit marijuana advertisements that comply with US federal law

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Twitter has become the first social media platform in the US to allow cannabis ads. The platform earlier allowed ads for cannabis-infused or hemp-derived CBD topical products.

Competitor platforms

Competitor platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok do not permit marijuana advertisements that comply with US federal law. On the other side, some states have legalised the use of medical marijuana.

The platform has been at the heart of some of the most potent grassroots movements, according to Twitter, "many of which have started with a single Tweet"  which is how the company introduced the update in a blog post.

Twitter acknowledges the usage of marijuana for recreational purposes as well as in alcoholic and fast food beverages.

The post reads, "The cannabis space on Twitter is fun and engaging with users Tweeting about their experiences using cannabis – whether medicinally, for wellness, or recreation – as well as recommending brands, products, and retail locations. The conversation also reflects where the cannabis industry is currently heading: legislative/policy reform, business development, and community impact."

Read Also
Elon Musk shuts down Twitter India offices in Mumbai, Delhi; staff asked to work from home: Report
article-image

Twitter says it will permit cannabis companies to advertise, as long as they have a proper license. The post further highlights, "Going forward, Twitter is allowing advertisers to promote brand preference and informational cannabis-related content for CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products and services."

The new update indicates that Twitter is looking at different options to boost its revenue after several advertisers pulled the plug from the platform following Elon Musk's formal takeover in late October 2022.

Apple and Amazon

Apple and Amazon were among Twitter's biggest clients for ad revenue. Both companies arbitrarily stopped ads on the platform last year. To resolve the issue with the companies, Musk personally got in touch with top executives.

Read Also
Tech layoffs: Google India sacks 453 employees from various operations
article-image

Unfortunately, it looks that Twitter's revenue is declining. The Platformer published an analysis on Twitter's income last month, which showed a 40% year-over-year decline in Q4 2022. Given that Twitter is now a private company, the precise numbers are still unknown. According to a study, the business earned about $942 million during the most recent quarter.

Given that Musk has terminated multiple offices and cut half of Twitter's staff since November, the losses may be limited in the current quarter. The business even discovered a way to profit from extra office supplies. Last month, the corporation auctioned off a variety of gadgets, office supplies, and even kitchenware.

In many nations, Twitter is also experimenting with a Blue membership. The blue checkmark is added to the profile by the subscription. In India, it costs Rs 900 per month (Android and iOS).

Read Also
Elon Musk describes last 3 months as 'very stressful,' says 'We had to keep Twitter from going...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

How to plan a fixed income strategy with FD rates on the rise

How to plan a fixed income strategy with FD rates on the rise

UPL announces investment of ₹1,580 cr by ADIA,TPG and Brookfield in UPL SAS

UPL announces investment of ₹1,580 cr by ADIA,TPG and Brookfield in UPL SAS

Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads

Twitter becomes first major social media platform to allow cannabis ads

In pics: Everything you need to know about new YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

In pics: Everything you need to know about new YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

Shark Tank India Season 2: Peyush and Namita get into deal war; Aman calls them Amar-Prem from...

Shark Tank India Season 2: Peyush and Namita get into deal war; Aman calls them Amar-Prem from...