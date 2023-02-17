e-Paper Get App
Tech layoffs: Google India sacks 453 employees from various operations

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, issued an email to the impacted workers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Tech layoffs: Google India sacks 453 employees from various operations | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Google, the tech giant, is learnt to have sacked 453 employees from various departments in India late at night on Thursday, as per reports.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, issued an email to the impacted workers, according to a Businessline report.

Google's parent firm, Alphabet Inc., revealed last month that 12,000 workers, or 6% of its global workforce, had been let go.

Mail to the employees

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of the company, had also mailed the employees stating that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

“We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices,” he had said.

article-image

Pichai also said the company had undertaken a “rigorous review across product areas and functions” to ensure that people and roles are aligned with the company’s highest priorities.

“The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” he wrote in the mail.

Microsoft, Amazon and Meta layoffs

Microsoft slashed 10,000 jobs earlier in January, or about 5% of its workforce. Amazon is also laying off 18,000 employees.

The parent company of Facebook, Meta, also said that it is eliminating 11,000 roles globally.

