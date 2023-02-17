Elon Musk shuts down India offices in Mumbai, Delhi; staff asked to work from home: Report

Elon Musk shuts down India office's in Mumbai, Delhi; staff asked to work from home_ Report |

Elon Musk's mission to reduce expenses and turn the faltering social media site into a profit is highlighted by Twitter Inc.'s decision to close two of its three locations in India and order its workers to work from home.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Twitter closed its operations in the financial powerhouse of Mumbai and the political capital of New Delhi after terminating more than 90% of its 200+ employees there. The company still maintains a location in Bengaluru, a southern IT hotspot, where it primarily employs engineers, according to the sources, who declined to be named because the information is confidential.

Elon sacked employees across the globe to stabilise the company

In a drive to stabilise Twitter's finances by late 2023, billionaire Chief Executive Officer Musk has sacked employees and closed offices across the globe. But for US software behemoths like Meta Platforms Inc. and Google, which are placing long-term investments on the fastest-growing internet market in the world, India is seen as a key growth area. According to Musk's most recent actions, the market is less important to him right now.

Twitter has become significant public platform in India

In recent years, Twitter has developed into one of India's most significant public platforms, including acrimonious political debates and the 86.5 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nevertheless, Musk's company doesn't make much money there, and it also has to deal with stringent content laws and a cutthroat local rivalry.

