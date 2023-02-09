Twitter outage: Trying to follow users, sorry you have reached your limit | File

Many Twitter users were unable to follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday due to widespread technical problems.

Users received messages saying , 'You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets' or 'You are unable to follow more people at this time.'

The outage was soon fixed, with many users reporting they could tweet. But it seems that some users are still having trouble following other accounts.

This was my first attempt as well ..

As in today - wtf Twitter HQ ?! https://t.co/yMo2oJam6a pic.twitter.com/tQB16TAEPG — Kaajal Pasupathi (@kaajalActress) February 9, 2023

Twitter limits follow requests, tweets and messages

This comes after Twitter placed limits on tweet frequency, impacting businesses and individual accounts. The daily tweet limit has been set to 2,400, which includes retweets. Additionally, it is further broken down into smaller limits for semi-hourly intervals.

The details of the semi hourly intervals are yet to be revealed. The company has also set a limit on direct messages to 500 per day and a follower limit to 400 accounts per day. Even the following limit has been cut down to 5,000.

You can't follow more than 5k poeple. — Nurses Against Dick Pics. 🇺🇦 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) February 9, 2023

Twitter Blue in India

Twitter has also announced Twitter Blue services will be available in India, Brazil and Indonesia. In India the feature will cost Rs 650 per month for the website and Rs 900 per month for Android and iOS apps.

