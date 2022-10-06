Twitter acquisition part of Musk’s masterplan to create everything app, here’s what that’ll look like

Elon Musk tweeted about building the app called X for now. | File Photo

Imagine the digital equivalent of a, swiss army knife set, which is a compact tool kit with everything from a cork screw to a scissor popping out of it. That’s an accurate way of describing a super app, which provides every online solution from a single integrated platform. Basically instead of different apps for payment, food delivery and ride hailing crowding your smartphone screen, you can just access all of that from a single window. This is what Elon Musk plans to build for a global user-base, after moving forward with his deal to take over Twitter.



A piece in Musk’s larger puzzle



The entrepreneur who has previously started conversations around hyperloop and turned cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which started as a meme, into a viable asset, is now eyeing the successful business model of China’s WeChat. Yes that messaging app which Indians remember for its stickers, has now evolved into a full fledged platform which Elon Musk likes to refer to as the everything app. After it was confirmed that Musk will finally be buying Twitter, he tweeted that the purchase was a step towards creating a super app called ‘X’.



An all-rounder when it comes to apps



Think of a date or an evening out with friends, now WeChat allows you to communicate and make plans, suggest nearest cafes according to your location just like Zomato, allows you to call a cab like Uber or Ola, and helps you pre-order food or maybe just order it for a movie night at your place. Speaking of movies, WeChat also has the option to book movie tickets like BookMyShow, and while you’re out, it doubles up as a payment wallet such as Paytm or Gpay. To sum it up, a super app is a bouquet of essential digital services, including grocery shopping and healthcare, on a unified platform, boosting the user experience.



These everything apps are popular in Asia, with ride hailing app Careem expanding to provide 11 services, and others such as Alipay and Tata Neu joining the bandwagon. Reliance also has big plans to provide 100 services through its Jio super app. Now that Musk has unveiled its larger strategy to create a super app, we can imagine everything from social media interactions to connected car services bundled into a single package, for global users.