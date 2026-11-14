TVS Supply Chain Delivers Power-Packed Q2 Performance, Revenue Hits ₹3,687 Crore As Profit Before Tax More Than Doubles

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited |

Mumbai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 38.5% year-on-year to ₹3,687.2 crore, supported by growth across its logistics and supply chain businesses.

The company also recorded a sharp increase in profit before tax during the September quarter, reflecting improved earnings alongside higher business volumes.

Revenue Growth Accelerates

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,687.2 crore for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,662.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax more than doubled to ₹50.6 crore from ₹24.4 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of approximately 107%. The performance was supported by expansion across the company's operating segments and geographical markets.

Global Forwarding Leads

The Global Forwarding Solutions segment emerged as a major growth driver, with revenue surging 79.1% year-on-year to ₹1,199.3 crore. Meanwhile, the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions business reported a 24.8% increase in revenue to ₹2,487.9 crore.

Managing Director Vikas Chadha said the company generated ₹523 crore in new business revenue during the quarter. The figures underline the contribution of both operating segments to the company's overall growth.

Half-Year Profit Rises

For the first half of FY27, TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported consolidated revenue of ₹7,022.4 crore, an increase of 33.6% from ₹5,254.9 crore in H1 FY26. Profit after tax for the April-September period climbed to ₹59 crore from ₹25.1 crore a year earlier, representing growth of approximately 135%.

Read Also TVS Supply Chain Solutions Clocks Q1 Profit After Tax At ₹71.16 Crore

Outlook And Growth Strategy

The company's latest results highlight sustained revenue expansion across its integrated logistics and global forwarding operations. Going forward, investors will monitor new business additions, profitability and the performance of its international operations. Maintaining revenue momentum while improving earnings will remain important for TVS Supply Chain Solutions in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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