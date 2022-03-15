TVS SCS expands Board by inducting two additional independent directors

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the TVS Mobility Group, announced the appointment of Gauri Kumar and Balasubramanyam Sriram as additional Independent Directors on to its Board of Directors recently.

Following these appointments, the number of Independent Directors at the Board has moved up to four and the total number of members expanded to eleven.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Gauri Kumar and B Sriram to the Board. Their experience complemented by their executive and board experiences strengthens our already diverse board and would continue to drive our commitment towards corporate governance at TVS SCS. Further, their expertise will support the company on its continued growth journey as we work towards establishing our leadership as a technology-led Global Supply Chain player," says S. Mahalingam, Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Gauri Kumar, a retired member of the Indian Administrative Service of the 1979 batch from Gujarat cadre, has over 40 years of experience in public administration. She has worked in various capacities in the Government of India including, as a Member (Secretary Equivalent) in the Department of Personnel & Training Public Enterprises Selection Board, Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat and Secretary, Department of Home Border Management, and Secretary Ministry of Labour & Employment. She was Special Secretary in Ministry of Mines and Additional Secretary in Ministry of Environment and Forests, as well as several other positions with the state Government of Gujarat. Ms. Kumar holds a Master’s degree in public administration from John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA and was awarded the Littauer Fellowship by Harvard University.

Balasubramanyam Sriram, comes with over 37 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He was associated with IDBI Bank Limited as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and with the State Bank of India as its Managing Director. Sriram is also an independent director on the Board of ICICI Bank Limited, TVS Credit Services Limited, National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Limited, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited and IndiaIdeas.com Limited. He is also a part-time member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. He is a certificated associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (formerly known as the Indian Institute of Bankers). Mr Sriram holds a diploma in management from the All India Management Association, New Delhi and a diploma in international law and diplomacy from the Indian Academy of International Law and Diplomacy.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:12 PM IST