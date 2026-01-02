TVS Motor Sales Surge 50% To 4.81 Lakh Units In December 2025

File Image |

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 50 per cent growth in sales at 4,81,389 units in December 2025 against 3,21,687 units in the same month of 2024. The total two-wheeler sales grew by 48 per cent at 4,61,071 units last month compared to 3,12,002 units in December 2024, the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company Limited Monthly Sales Data:-



December Month:-

→Total Sales Volume 481,389 units (+50% YoY)



→Total two-wheelers 461,071 units (+48% YoY)

-Domestic 2W (+54% YoY)

-Motorcycles (+50% YoY)

-Scooters (+48% YoY)



→Electric vehicles 35,605 units (+77% YoY)… pic.twitter.com/NlXOCm28jx — The Cloaked Gaze 👀 (@gaze_observer) January 1, 2026

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased 54 per cent to 3,30,362 units against 2,15,075 units in the year-ago month, it added. Motorcycle sales surged 50 per cent to 2,16,867 units in December 2025 from 1,44,811 units the same month last year. Scooter sales rose 48 per cent to 1,98,017 units last month from 1,33,919 units in December 2024. Electric vehicle sales jumped 77 per cent to 35,605 units in December 2025 against 20,171 units in December 2024, the company said.

TVS said its sales in international business registered a growth of 40 per cent at 1,46,022 units last month from 1,04,393 units in December 2024. Three-wheeler sales were 20,318 units last month compared to 9,685 units in December 2024, it added.

