 TVS Motor Sales Surge 50% To 4.81 Lakh Units In December 2025
TVS Motor Company reported 50% YoY sales growth at 4,81,389 units in December 2025. Two-wheeler sales rose 48% to 4,61,071 units, with domestic sales up 54% and EVs jumping 77% to 35,605 units. Motorcycles grew 50%, scooters 48%, and exports 40% to 1,46,022 units. Three-wheeler sales more than doubled to 20,318 units.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 50 per cent growth in sales at 4,81,389 units in December 2025 against 3,21,687 units in the same month of 2024. The total two-wheeler sales grew by 48 per cent at 4,61,071 units last month compared to 3,12,002 units in December 2024, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased 54 per cent to 3,30,362 units against 2,15,075 units in the year-ago month, it added. Motorcycle sales surged 50 per cent to 2,16,867 units in December 2025 from 1,44,811 units the same month last year. Scooter sales rose 48 per cent to 1,98,017 units last month from 1,33,919 units in December 2024. Electric vehicle sales jumped 77 per cent to 35,605 units in December 2025 against 20,171 units in December 2024, the company said.

TVS said its sales in international business registered a growth of 40 per cent at 1,46,022 units last month from 1,04,393 units in December 2024. Three-wheeler sales were 20,318 units last month compared to 9,685 units in December 2024, it added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

