TVS Motor Company Revenue Grows By 20% At ₹7,218 Cr In Q1FY24

TVS Motor Company’s revenue from operations in the quarter ended June 2023 grew by 20% at ₹7,218 Crores as against ₹6,009 Crores in the quarter ended June 2022, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

EBITDA

The Company posted its highest ever Operating EBITDA of ₹764 Crores with a growth of 27% for the first quarter of 2023-24 as against EBITDA of ₹599 Crores in first quarter of 2022-23. Company’s operating EBITDA improved by 60bps at 10.6% as against 10.0% in the quarter ended June 2022.

Profit Before Tax

The Company posted its highest ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹610 Crores recording a growth of 41% for the first quarter of 2023-24 as against of ₹432 Crores in the first quarter of 2022-23. PBT for the quarter includes ₹55.6 Crores towards profit on sale of investments. During the current quarter, the Company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 46% at ₹468 Crores as against ₹321 Crores during first quarter of 2022-23.

Sales

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 5% registering sales of 9.53 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2023 as against 9.07 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2022.

Motorcycle sales grew by 7% registering 4.63 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2023 as against 4.34 Lakh units in quarter ended June 2022. Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2023 grew by 11% at 3.50 Lakh units as against 3.15 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2022-23.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is at 0.35 Lakh units as against 0.46 Lakh units during first quarter of 2022- 23.

Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2023 is at 39,000 units as against 9,000 units in the quarter ended June 2022. The booking for TVS iQube continues to be healthy.

TVS Motor Shares

The shares of TVS Motor on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹1,307.95, down by 2.61 percent.

