Tupperware Bankruptcy: Netizens Reminisce & React To The Fallen Icon Of Kitchenware

It was on September 18 when reports emerged that the American kitchware brand Tupperware filed for bankruptcy, 78 years after being founded. The American brand has an iconic status, garnering laurels for its products from across the globe.

Tupperware Files For Bankruptcy

Tupperware, which is a publicly traded company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In this, the American entity listed assets of between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion. In addition, it also listed liabilities between USD 1 billion and USD 10 billion.

Given the cultural significance of the brand, many have expressed their thoughts on the fall of the once-revered icon of the kitchen.

Netizens React To Bankruptcy

Some netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to mark this moment. One X user said, "When corps ( or people ) stops trying .... they fade out. Tupperware failed because of how it succeeded."

One user remarked, "You guys killed Tupperware!!!! It’s you because you don’t cook anymore. I am so disappointed in you lot. "

Another user responding to the above post said, "Tupperware killed itself ."

The user further added, saying, "It should have moved with the times—and created a disposable container line or—changed their go-to-market strategy, i.e not depending on housewives going door to door with catalogues. Home choice & Table Charm are next."

The user further went on to add, "A 1st year business student could have figured out that the Tupperware business model was old."

Another user went back in time, and shared an anecdote regarding losing a Tupperware. "so suddenly i remember that i lost my mom's Tupperware when i was in elementary school, and i haven't told her until now.. i think she's forget too so that's why i'm safe."

An X user said, "Product will continue to be passed down generation to generation. People will continue the legacy via storytelling of how their great grandma refused to throw away her Tupperware that was dedicated for Pozole. Rest in Peace Tupperware"