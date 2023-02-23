Tube Investments acquires stocks representing 50% of X2Fuels' share capital

Photo credit: PTI

Through an exchange filing, Tube Investments of India has announced the acquisition of 10,753 equity shares of X2Fuels and Energy Private Limited, for a face value of Rs 10 each.

This stock purchase by TI India represents the 50 per cent paid up share capital of the firm.

