Tube Investments acquires stocks representing 50% of X2Fuels' share capital

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Photo credit: PTI
Photo credit: PTI
Through an exchange filing, Tube Investments of India has announced the acquisition of 10,753 equity shares of X2Fuels and Energy Private Limited, for a face value of Rs 10 each.

This stock purchase by TI India represents the 50 per cent paid up share capital of the firm.

