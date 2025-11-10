 Trident Realty To Rake In ₹1,200 Crore Revenue In New Luxury Housing Project At Panchkula
Trident Realty has launched 199 housing plots for sale in its new project 'Central Vista', which is part of a 200-acre integrated township, 'Trident Hills', Trident Realty, according to a company statement on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Trident Realty is expecting a revenue of about Rs 1,200 crore in its new luxury housing project at Panchkula.Delhi-NCR-based Trident Realty has partnered with realty major DLF Ltd to develop a residential project in Mumbai.

S K Narvar, Group Chairman, Trident Realty, said, "The overwhelming response to the earlier phases of Trident Hills reinforces Panchkula's position as one of North India's most sought-after real estate destinations." Parvinder Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Trident Realty, said the company has already delivered more than 500 units in this township.

Established in 2008, Trident Realty has delivered over 20.34 million sq ft of residential and commercial space while another 10.97 million sq ft is under various stages of construction in residential, retail, and hospitality segment.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

