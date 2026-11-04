Trident Q2 FY27 Profit Rockets 93% To ₹176 Crore As EBITDA Climbs To ₹337 Crore, ₹4,650 Crore Expansion Blueprint Signals Ambitious Growth Plans While Net Debt Declines To ₹722 Crore

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Mumbai: Trident Limited reported a sharp 93.09 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹176 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹91 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The textile and paper manufacturer also announced a ₹4,650 crore expansion and modernisation programme, alongside a reduction in net debt during the September quarter.

Profit Growth

Trident's consolidated total income stood at ₹1,737 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,803 crore in both the preceding quarter and the year-ago period. Despite lower total income, the company reported significantly higher profitability. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 45.25 per cent year-on-year to ₹337 crore. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 19.37 per cent during the quarter.

Segment Performance

The yarn business generated consolidated revenue of ₹1,019 crore during Q2 FY27. Meanwhile, the home textile segment recorded revenue of ₹882 crore, while the paper and chemicals business contributed ₹288 crore. These businesses form the core of Trident's diversified manufacturing operations.

Expansion Plans

Trident's board approved a ₹4,650 crore capital expenditure programme aimed at expanding and modernising manufacturing capacity. The investment will cover capacity additions across the yarn, sheeting and paper businesses. A new yarn manufacturing facility is planned in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The programme also includes a 60 MW hybrid renewable energy project.

Debt Reduction

Trident reduced its net debt to ₹722 crore as of September 30, 2026, from ₹1,025 crore at the end of June. The company reported a debt reduction of approximately ₹304 crore during the quarter.

Growth Outlook

Trident's September-quarter results highlighted stronger profitability despite softer total income. The proposed investments could expand its manufacturing capabilities, while the renewable energy project forms part of its capacity development programme. Investors will monitor expansion execution, capital expenditure and debt levels in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.