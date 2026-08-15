Trident Group’s Tiranga Yatra Sends Message Of Patriotism And Unity In MP's Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Trident Group organised grand Tiranga Yatras at locations where it has set up manufacturing units to strengthen the spirit of patriotism, national unity, and public participation.

In Budhni, Madhya Pradesh, Trident Group organized a grand Tiranga Yatra in collaboration with the Budhni Municipal Council, local administration, police, educational institutions, and local residents.

More than 7,000 people participated in the event. The yatra began at the ROB (railway overbridge) in Budhni, passed through the city's major roads, and concluded at Dussehra Maidan.

Tiranga Yatras also generated a lot of enthusiasm at Trident Group's units in Punjab. Employees of the Sanghera and Dhaula units participated in large numbers.

Rajinder Gupta, Member of the Rajya Sabha and Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group, said, “We express our heartfelt gratitude for the leadership of our visionary Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is strengthening the spirit of national pride and unity.

Patriotism is not merely an emotion but a commitment to nation-building. On this historic occasion marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the Tiranga Yatra reminds us that building a self-reliant India is possible only through collective responsibility, meaningful efforts, and continuous action.”

The Tiranga Yatras brought together people from different sections of society under the national flag, delivering a powerful message of national unity, patriotism, and public participation.

The events also expressed respect for India's national identity, cultural heritage, and the sacrifices made for the country's freedom, while reflecting the growing public participation in such initiatives.