Mumbai Hotels On Alert After Threat Call To Taj & Trident; Police Detain Man From Sion |

A tense few hours unfolded in Mumbai after a threatening call claimed that terror attacks were imminent at the iconic Taj Hotel and Trident Hotel. The alert prompted immediate action from Mumbai Police, with security stepped up around both luxury properties in South Mumbai.

Police teams rushed to the area, while security personnel carried out checks to ensure the safety of guests, staff and visitors. The sight of increased police presence outside the hotels caught the attention of commuters and tourists passing through the usually buzzing Colaba area.

A threatening call was received at the Taj Hotel and Trident Hotel, with the caller claiming that a terrorist attack was imminent at both locations. Following the threat, Mumbai Police were informed and security was immediately heightened. The police traced the caller and… pic.twitter.com/zUEJwXeYDB — IANS (@ians_india) May 6, 2026

Caller Traced To Sion

According to Mumbai Police, the caller was quickly traced and detained from the Sion area. Authorities are currently questioning the individual to understand the motive behind the alarming call.

Though officials managed the situation swiftly, the incident still created anxiety among many Mumbaikars. Office goers and taxi passengers in the area were seen discussing the scare, with some expressing frustration over how such hoax threats continue to disrupt an already stressful city routine.

Thankfully, no suspicious object or threat was found during the security checks. Police have urged citizens not to panic and assured that all necessary precautions remain in place.

For Mumbai, a city constantly on the move, even a brief security scare is enough to slow down the day and leave commuters checking their phones a little more nervously than usual.

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