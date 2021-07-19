Travel sector sell-off in US, airlines, cruises, hotels tumble on new COVID variants concern

Air travel in the United States hit another pandemic-era record over the weekend as vacationers jammed airports, but shares of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and almost anything else related to travel tumbled Monday on growing concerns about highly contagious variants of coronavirus.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2.2 million people at airport checkpoints on Sunday, the highest number since early March 2020, when the pandemic was beginning to crush travel in the US. That topped a record set just two days earlier and was the fourth peak recorded in July.

However, Sunday's mark was still 18% lower than on the comparable Sunday in 2019, according to TSA.

Investors weren't celebrating the latest evidence of a recovery in travel since vaccines against COVID-19 became widely available. Stocks were down broadly out of concern over rising infections in many countries, and airline and cruise line stocks were hit especially hard.

Shares of American Airlines and United Airlines tumbled more than 6%, Delta Air Lines fell about 5%, and Southwest was off more than 4% in morning trading.