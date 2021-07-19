Business

Updated on

Domestic air passenger traffic grows in June as COVID travel restrictions ease: DGCA data

By PTI

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 31.13 lakh passengers last month.
Pent-up demand, along with low base and easing of Covid restrictions, pushed India's domestic air passenger traffic higher in June 2021.

In June 2020, the number stood at 19.84 lakh, while on a sequential basis, the sector had ferried 21.15 lakh.

Last year, domestic flight services recommenced on May 25, 2020 after suspension due to Covid-19 in end March.

However, during the second wave in 2021, limited civil aviation operations were permitted.

