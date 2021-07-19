Domestic air passenger traffic grows in June as COVID travel restrictions ease: DGCA data

Pent-up demand, along with low base and easing of Covid restrictions, pushed India's domestic air passenger traffic higher in June 2021.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 31.13 lakh passengers last month.

In June 2020, the number stood at 19.84 lakh, while on a sequential basis, the sector had ferried 21.15 lakh.

Last year, domestic flight services recommenced on May 25, 2020 after suspension due to Covid-19 in end March.

However, during the second wave in 2021, limited civil aviation operations were permitted.