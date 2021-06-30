DGCA extends ban on international flights until July 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights until July 31. The ban was imposed in March 2020 and has been in place since then.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.