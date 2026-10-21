Transrail Lighting Secures ₹927 Crore In New Orders, Year-To-Date Order Intake Reaches ₹3,356 Crore

Transrail Lighting |

Mumbai: Transrail Lighting Limited announced on Thursday that it has secured fresh orders worth ₹927 crore, predominantly in its Domestic Power T&D business. Following these new orders, the company's total order intake for the current fiscal year has risen to ₹3,356 crore.

Project Details

The new orders largely comprise Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects for 765kV and 400kV transmission lines within the domestic market. Additionally, the company secured orders for conductor supply in the United States of America.

Order Momentum

Transrail Lighting has continued its winning streak, having declared over ₹2,300 crore in orders over the past three weeks. This contributes to the significant increase in its year-to-date order book.

Management Commentary

Randeep Narang, managing director and chief executive officer, said the order inflows reflect the company's growing scale and competitiveness in the power T&D sector. Narang added that the ability to secure complex transmission EPC projects, supported by in-house manufacturing capabilities for towers and conductors, remains a key differentiator.

Business Focus

Transrail is focusing on building a diversified business across its products and services, leveraging its strong presence in the domestic market and an expanding international business. The company highlighted its manufacturing facilities in India for galvanised lattice towers, overhead conductors, and galvanised monopoles.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.