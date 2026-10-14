Transrail Lighting Secures ₹408 Crore Orders, Year-To-Date Order Book Hits ₹2,429 Crore

Transrail Lighting |

Mumbai: Transrail Lighting Limited, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company focused on the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, announced on October 14, 2026, that it has secured new orders valued at ₹408 crore. These new orders have increased the company's year-to-date order intake to ₹2,429 crore.

Order Details

The new orders primarily consist of an EPC project for a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, along with several other domestic orders.

Management Commentary

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting, stated that the company continues to secure new orders amid increasing T&D expenditures globally. He noted that the company has accumulated orders worth ₹1,394 crore in the last fortnight, contributing to the year-to-date order inflow.

Strategic Importance

Narang added that the major order for the substation project in the MENA region involves advanced gas-insulated technology, demonstrating the company's skill sets. The company aims for balanced growth in both domestic and international markets across its product and service offerings.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.