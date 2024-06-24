Power Transmission & Distribution Arm Of L&T Wins 185 MW Solar Plant & Energy Storage System

Image: Twitter (Representative)

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that it had secured a domestic order to construct a grid-connected 185 MW solar PV plant and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with multiple MWh capacity.

It went on to say that Bihar's plans to use renewable energy for sustainable energy solutions to meet demand growth and fight climate change will heavily rely on the Solar PV plant at Kajra in the Lakshisarai district.

Project Details

With the help of the BESS, solar energy can be stored for times when demand is low and released when demand is high. It can hold 254 MWh of energy.

Furthermore, the BESS will aid in frequency regulation, voltage support, and smoothing out generation fluctuations. It has the ability to black-start the grid, which will speed up re-energization following a blackout.

"This is a welcome addition to our Renewable EPC portfolio of 18 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity, comprising solar and wind generation projects already commissioned and in the making," stated A. Ravindran, Senior Vice President and Head of Renewable Strategic Business Group, PT&D.

We manage over 1.5 GWh of storage capacity in the battery energy storage system. Because of our extensive experience, we are the go-to EPC partner for developers everywhere.

"L&T already handles over 1.5GW of BESS capacity, and has 18 GWp (Gigawatt Peak) cumulative capacity of solar and wind generation projects (commissioned + in the making)," stated Amit Anwani, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd, in reference to the order. The order, he continued, will raise the company's year-to-date order intake between Rs. 55 billion to Rs. 125 billion.

The company states that major orders are valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore, mega orders are valued above Rs 7,000 crore, and significant orders are valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. Large orders are valued between Rs 25,00 crore and Rs ,5000 crore.