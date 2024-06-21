Nikkei, Hang Seng, Sensex Down: Major Asian Indices Trade In Red

The last day of the trading week appears to have gotten off to a bad start for the major marquee indices around Asia. The most populous continent in the world is en route to ending the week in red.

Asian Indices in Red

One of the most consequential indices, Japan's Nikkei, was trading in red, although the decline was relatively marginal, as it declined by 0.095 per cent or 36.55 points, taking it to 38,596.47.

This development came to pass after a surge of over 200 points at the beginning of the day. Another Japanese index, TOPIX, also dropped marginally by 0.031 per cent or 0.85 points, taking the overall value to 2,724.69.

One of the most crucial indices, the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng dipped by over 1 per cent. The index dropped by 1.54 per cent or 282.83 points, dipping to 18,052.49. |

The real decline appears to be outside of Japan, as the South Korean Kospi Composite Index declined by 0.78 per cent or 21.97 points, taking the overall value to 2,785.66. The index has seen a steady decline throughout the day.

Coming to the indices in the second-largest economy in the world, Shanghai-based SSE Composite dropped 0.21 per cent or 6.29 points, taking the cumulative count to 2,999.15.

Indian Indices Drop To Red

When it comes to the Indian market, the story is no different, as on Friday, the BSE Sensex saw a drop of 0.23 per cent or 181.28 points, taking the cumulative value to 77,297.65. NSE Nifty dropped 0.13 per cent or 30.50 points, taking the value to 23,536.50.

BSE Sensex saw a drop of 0.23 per cent or 181.28 points, taking the cumulative value to 77,297.65.

In addition, Nifty Bank also dropped to 51,464.80, slipping 0.61 per cent or 318.45 points.

The American Indices closed the day's trade on Thursday, June 20 in a mix. The Dow Jones closed at 39,134.76, gaining 0.77 per cent or 299.90 points. Meanwhile, S&P and Nasdaq closed in red. S&P dropped 0.25 per cent or 13.86 points, ending 5,473.17. Nasdaq dropped 0.79 per cent or 140.64 points, closing at 17,721.59.