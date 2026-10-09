TRAI Proposes DRM Audit Rules, IPTV Compliance Checks Set For Greater Clarity

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New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released a draft audit manual for Digital Rights Management-based television distribution systems and invited stakeholder comments. The proposed framework aims to clarify compliance checks for digital addressable systems, particularly those deployed by IPTV service providers.

The Draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services DRM-based Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual, 2026, sets out procedures for assessing systems covered by Schedule X of the interconnection regulations.

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Annual Audit Compliance

TRAI said the proposal supports compliance with the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017.

These regulations require television channel distributors to undergo annual audits of their Conditional Access System, Subscriber Management System, DRM and related infrastructure.

The regulator’s Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual, issued in March 2026, provides procedures for CAS, subscriber management and set-top-box-based systems under Schedule III.

However, stakeholders sought guidance for DRM-based platforms operating under Schedule X.

IPTV Stakeholders Seek Clarity

The draft follows representations from IPTV operators, broadcasters and auditors seeking clearer audit requirements.

TRAI intends the document to guide stakeholders conducting DRM compliance audits, helping them apply the requirements through a common procedure.

The proposed manual remains open for comments and has not been presented as a final framework.

Encryption And Subscriber Management Checks

The draft includes clause-wise procedures to verify compliance with Schedule X.

Checks cover subscriber management systems, content encryption, access controls and fingerprinting technologies. They also extend to set-top boxes and software applications used to deliver television content.

The framework outlines the work involved, documents and processes for pre-signal compliance audits and annual subscription audits.

Standard Reports And Defined Responsibilities

TRAI has proposed timelines for conducting and completing audits, alongside responsibilities for distribution platform operators, broadcasters and auditors.

Standard vendor declarations, audit forms and report formats are included to promote reporting and compliance assessment.

The guidance is intended to make audit expectations clearer across DRM-based television platforms while supporting the annual compliance process.